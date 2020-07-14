BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale lowered shares of BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioMerieux in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get BioMerieux alerts:

Shares of BMXMF opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 55.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. BioMerieux has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.