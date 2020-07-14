Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $257.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.52 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

