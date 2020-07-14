Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Biogen from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.25. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.