Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,681.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,209.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

