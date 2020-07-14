Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 825 ($10.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,095 ($13.48) to GBX 1,096 ($13.49) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,185 ($14.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,164 ($14.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,031 ($12.69).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 998 ($12.28) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,058.16. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($7.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 16.70 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.