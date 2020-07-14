Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.