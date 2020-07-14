Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
