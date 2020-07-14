Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

RBGLY opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

