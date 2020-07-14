Benefytt Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,327 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical volume of 754 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

BFYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Benefytt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.