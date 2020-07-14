Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFYT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Benefytt Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

