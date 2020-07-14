Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.06 ($110.17).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €98.44 ($110.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.09. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.53.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

