Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 849,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.