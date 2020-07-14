Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

