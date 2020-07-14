Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

AMZN traded down $127.96 on Tuesday, reaching $2,976.04. 2,428,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,769. The stock has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,681.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

