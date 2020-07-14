Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 619 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 1,231,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,997. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

