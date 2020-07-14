Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after buying an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 37,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,167. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

