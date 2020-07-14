Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

