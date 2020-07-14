Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 980,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,445. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

