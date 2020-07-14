Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,799 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,892. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.96.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

