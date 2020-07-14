Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.13. The company had a trading volume of 768,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $307.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.