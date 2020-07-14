Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. 171,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,132. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $206.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

