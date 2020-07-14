Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

IJR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 863,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

