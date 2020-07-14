Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 8,061,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

