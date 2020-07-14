Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,428. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

