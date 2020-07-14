Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.77. 361,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

