Beaxy (BXY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,390.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $8,390.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.04933412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,256,388 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

