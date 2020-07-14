Beacon Securities Weighs in on Japan Gold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Japan Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Japan Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Japan Gold stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. Japan Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

In other news, insider Southern Arc Minerals Inc. sold 3,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,182,500.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

