Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €64.50 ($72.47) on Monday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

