Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

BAX opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

