Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €51.05 ($57.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.77. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

