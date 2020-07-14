Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €51.05 ($57.36) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.17 and a 200 day moving average of €52.77. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.