BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRRAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR alerts:

BRRAY opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $779.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.54. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.