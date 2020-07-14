Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Vicat stock opened at $31.07 on Friday.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

