Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

