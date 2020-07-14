Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.
OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
