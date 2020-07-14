Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.27.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

