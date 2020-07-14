Barclays Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,430.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,681.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,596.08 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

