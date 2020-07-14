Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

