Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BK opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

