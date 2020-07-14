Bank of America Raises KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $40.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.47.

KKR opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -872.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

