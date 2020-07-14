Bank of America Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $74.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.20 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

