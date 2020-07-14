Bank of America Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $44.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Ares Management stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 74,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,838,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,562,488 shares of company stock worth $134,244,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $367,434,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

