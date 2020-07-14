Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

