Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,213,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after acquiring an additional 571,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 21,817.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 357,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

