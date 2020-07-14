Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 624,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 90,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

