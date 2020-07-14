Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.