B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 50,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$406,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,078.80.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

TSE BTO opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.18. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.30.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

