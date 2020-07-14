B. Riley Weighs in on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

