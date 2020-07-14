B. Riley Weighs in on Progressive Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of PGR opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.