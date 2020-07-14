B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for NMI in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NMI by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $42,625,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.