B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

NYSE:CDR opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

