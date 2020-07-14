Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 285.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AXGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

AXGT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

